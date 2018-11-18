DULSKI, Leon Thaddeus

DULSKI - Leon Thaddeus November 8, 2018. Father of Eloise (Jordan) Abrams; former spouse and friend of Eva (nee Bogdan) Dulski; brother of Anthony (Mary) Dulski, Diane (Larry) Tyler, late Christine Dulski and late Suzanne Dulski; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Leon's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Monday, November 19th from 3-6 PM where a Funeral Service will be held at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com