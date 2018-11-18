DUAX - Sarah Jane Sarah Jane Duax, 51, died at home November 9, 2018, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of William and Caroline Duax, sister of Julia Skop (Francis), William (Angela), and Stephen, and loving aunt of nine nieces and nephews. Although raised in Snyder, NY, Sarah relocated to New Orleans in her early 20s. Beginning classical ballet training as a child and having earned a Master's degree in math, she pursued a career in dance and also tutored high school students in math. Sarah created two full length ballets for children one based upon "The Little Prince" at the University of Iowa, and "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" while teaching at Dancers' Workshop in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She also taught several summer sessions at the Northwest Florida Ballet. During her years in New Orleans, Sarah was a company member of Ballet Hysell and danced with the New Orleans Ballet Ensemble as well as other dance companies in New Orleans and elsewhere. Sarah earned her Master's in dance (choreography) from the University of Iowa (1996-98), before returning to New Orleans to resume her career, her love. She taught ballet at Tulane University for 18 years, NORD-NOBA, Jackie Frye's New Orleans Dance Academy, Live Oak Dance, Meta Fairburn's Dance Academy, and in her home studio. Sarah was highly respected as a dancer and teacher by the New Orleans dance community and was loved and respected by her students. Always fascinated with anatomy and how to help people (especially dancers) best care for their bodies, Sarah became a Licensed Massage Therapist (her pup Jupiter was the recipient of Sarah's magical touch), and in recent years studied toward trainer certification in The Franklin Method. While undergoing chemotherapy, Sarah completed the second year of Franklin Method training qualifying her as a licensed Franklin Method Level 2 Educator. She inculcated this Method into her ballet teaching. Sarah took classical ballet to a different level performing as a Southern Jeze-Belle "Lady Taboo" at the Shim Sham Club. She also created numerous costumes and was known for making boa jackets and coats. She loved her adopted city, Carnival, music, parades and her shot-gun house, making it an ongoing life art project and site of many gatherings and celebrations. Her loving family and friends will miss her terribly. Sarah would like donations to go to NORD/NOBA Center for Dance, New Orleans, and to Heart of Hospice in Gretna, LA.