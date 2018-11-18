Drive-thru threats lead to DWI arrest of Buffalo man

A Buffalo man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and assault charges early Sunday morning after Buffalo Police were called to a fast-food restaurant for a report of a man making threats to another customer in the drive-thru lane.

Joseph Wojciechowski, 35, was arrested for DWI and two counts of second-degree harassment, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

According to officers, they arrived at the McDonald's at 2156 Niagara St. to find Wojciechowski displaying several signs of intoxication.

He refused to submit to sobriety tests and a chemical breath test and was arrested for DWI. Officers said that following his arrest, Wojciechowski threatened to harm both officers as well as their families.