DREW, Daniel Prince

DREW - Daniel Prince Suddenly, November 9, 2018, at age 65. Beloved husband of Donna "Dee" Drew; dearest son of Dean A. Drew and the late Florence "Loney" Drew; brother of Dean M. (Karen) and Dale A. (Colleen) Drew; also survived by several nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Dan was a 1971 graduate of St. Francis High School. After a first flying lesson at age 16, Dan pursued a flying career and attended flight school in Florida. He held an airline transport pilot license and was an FAA-certified aircraft mechanic. Over a 40-year career as a professional pilot, Dan flew scores of different makes and models of airplanes, earned a dozen jet type-ratings and operated aircraft on all the continents except Antarctica, often in very demanding circumstances. Dan supplemented his flying with a number of business ventures, including hardware stores, auto repair shops and other businesses. In his spare time, Dan kept busy repairing and remodeling a series of homes in Buffalo and the family summer homes in Ft. Erie and Dorset, Ontario. He was an avid boater and a member of the Buffalo Maritime Center. A celebration of Dan's life, and his storied sense of humor, will be held on a date to be announced in the near future. A private burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and the Buffalo Maritime Center. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com