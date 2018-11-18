diPOTA, Michael P.

diPOTA - Michael P. Entered into rest on October 27, 2018, after a brief illness. Beloved husband of 52 years to Mary (nee Potter) diPota. Loving son of the late Anthony "Tony" and Helen diPota. Father of Anthony "AJ" and Nicolas diPota. Grandfather of Sophia, Jaharra and Darrius. Beloved teacher and friend of Alissa Anne Greene. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11 AM at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY. Michael was a very devoted Social Studies and German teacher in the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District for 33 years. In retirement, he also taught History and Economics at ECC. He was past President and member of the VW Club of WNY and the Niagara Orleans Model Engineers. As a Korean War veteran, he was also a member of the American Legion Post 1451 in Wheatfield, NY and a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com