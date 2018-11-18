DiCESARE, Joanna M. (D'Alessandro)

Of West Seneca, NY. Entered into rest November 13, 2018. Beloved wife of Albert DiCesare; devoted mother of Mary (James) Haderer, Joseph (Pamela) DiCesare, and Lisa (Christopher) Aebli; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Benjamin, Ethan, Tara, Samuel, Kelsey, and Anabelle; loving daughter of the late Daniel and Mamina D'Alessandro; dear sister of the late Mary Henry; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Joanna will be remembered for her love of family, especially her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their children. Joanna graduated from Buffalo State with a teaching degree, at a time when many women did not go to college. She also loved gardening, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, and history. She loved the Yankees and was an avid Buffalo sports fan. Joanna was the most patient, selfless, kindest soul you would ever meet. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com