DEVESO - James "Jimie"

June 1, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY; son of the late James and Rita Deveso; brother of Annette (late William) Naples and the late Frank (Veronica) Deveso; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Holy Cross Church, Maryland and Seventh St., Buffalo, NY 14201, on November 24, 2018 At 10:00 AM. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205.