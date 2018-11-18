DeROSS, Robert H.

DeROSS - Robert H. November 17, 2018, of Buffalo, NY, age 88, beloved husband of Dorothy M. (nee Brunshidle) DeRoss; dearest father of Michael DeRoss, Rosemarie (Matthew) Graue, Robert DeRoss and the late Deborah Wisniewski; dear grandfather of Michael (Shannon), Robert (Nikki), Greg (Shelly), Joshua, Andy (Lindsey), Maria (Tim), Rebekah and great-grandfather of Dalena and Alexis. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday in St. Lawrence Church at 9:30 AM. Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery. Robert was an Army veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com