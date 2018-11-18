DENSON, Robert C.

DENSON - Robert C. October 29, 2018, age 79. Beloved husband of Sinette E. (nee Johnson) Winfield Denson; dear father of Janine Marie Denson, Karen Elizabeth (Christopher) Tonner, John Phillips Denson, and the late Robert C. Denson, III; stepfather of George A. (Donna) Winfield, III and Austin R. (Maria) Winfield; loving grandfather of Christopher James Denson, Marie Nicole Denson, Lauren Elizabeth Williams, Harmony Rachelle Tonner and Sophia Lynn Denson; great-grandfather of Penelope and Luke Denson; step-grandfather of Kilfoni Williams, Austin Winfield, Jacob Winfield, Sinette Winfield, Brendee Winfield, Kelah Winfield and Coumba Winfield; dear brother of Nancy D. Woodruff and the late Geraldine D. Seals and Patricia D. Edgerson; uncle of Mark Woodruff; brother-in-law of Samuel C. Johnson, Jr.; also survived by a host of dear relatives and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.), where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.