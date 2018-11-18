CZERWINSKI, Gloria M.

CZERWINSKI - Gloria M. November 16, 2018, at the age of 90 years, dear sister of the late Grace Czerwinski, late Patricia (late Bernard) Okulewicz; beloved aunt of David, Jeffrey (Rachel) and the late Douglas Okulewicz; especially loving great-aunt of Jacob, Joshua and Caleb Okulewicz. Gloria was a dedicated 42 year employee of the Continental Baking Company. Funeral services will be provided privately by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.