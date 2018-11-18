COSTA, Jeannette (Stefaniak)

COSTA - Jeannette (nee Stefaniak)

November 14, 2018. After a valiant two year plus battle with pancreatic cancer; beloved wife of James Jr.; loving and devoted mother of Brian (Thuan), Perry (Kellie); grandmother of Dante; sister of late Trudy (late John) May, late John (Dolores); sister-in-law of Rosemarie (Joe) Caito and Lucille (late Milton) Kramer; many loved nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Alice Perrelli, Phyllis Walkowiak, Marie Stiegler, Rosemarie Santillo, Joan Pulkowiak, Eilleen Young, Eilleen Stanton, Jan Clark, Marty Sciolino, Sue Gale, Audrey Stiles, Bertie Klein, special Debbie Sneed and grandson C.J. Memorial service to be announced later. Online condolences www.pacerfuneralhome.com