CONSTANTINE - Cynthia M. (nee Gruka)

November 9, 2018, beloved wife of Walter Constantine; loving mother to Jeffery Gruka; also survived by other family members. No prior visitation. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.