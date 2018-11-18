COLOMBO, David J.

COLOMBO - David J. November 16, 2018, of Town of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of Wilma (Novara) Colombo; dear father of Samuel Joseph and Michele Colombo; loving uncle of Alissa, Anthony, Adrianna and Samantha; survived by other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; stepson of Jeanie Colombo; brother of Robert (Susan Meyers), Twin Daniel, Greg and the late Virginia (Donn) Schroeder, William, Lisa (Victor) Sylor and Ann Marie Colombo; brother-in-law of Frank (Peggy) Novara, Kathy Stowe, Judy (late David) Cabitt, Joelle Frascella, Rosemary Colombo and the late Patricia Novara. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 9:30 at Shrine Chapel of St. John Neumann, 1085 Englewood Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation. Online condolences www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com