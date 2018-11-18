College hoops: No. 3 Oregon women roll past UB

Oregon, ranked No. 3 in the nation, outscored the University at Buffalo by 17 points at the foul line, hit three more 3-point basket and had a 33-21 rebounding advantage Sunday in handing the Bulls solid 102-80 defeat at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Oregon is 4-0. It was the first loss for UB after wins over Maryland-Eastern Shore and Niagara.

Cierra Dillard led UB with 32 points, but was cancelled out by five Oregon starters who were in double figures. Ruthy Hebard led the Ducks with 25 points. Satou Sabaly had 20 points, Maite Cazorla had 15, Erin Boley 15 and Sabrina Ionescu 12.

UB's last lead was at 4-2 before the Ducks took over, outscoring the Bulls the rest of the first quarter for a 26-16 advantage. It was 49-39 at the half and 80-60 at the three-quarters mark

Oregon shot 54.9 percent, making 28 of 51 field goal attempts. The Ducks hit 12 of 24 3-pointers and 34 of 38 free throws. UB shot 41.8 (28 of 67), 9 of 31 from 3-point range and 17 of 20 at the line.

Dillard hit 10 of 24 shots and made 10 of 12 free throws.

Senior Courtney Wilkins had 19 points and freshman Keowa Walters 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds for UB. Sophomore point guard Hanna Hall had seven assists for the Bulls.

UB will face Georgetown on Friday in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas and South Dakota State on Saturday in the same event.

Griffs face Seminoles

The Canisius men's team faces it toughest test of the season so far tonight against Florida

State (2-0) at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles of coach Leonard Hamilton are ranked 14th in the AP weekly poll. They made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season. Florida State owns victories over Florida and at Tulane so far with P.J. Savoy leading the way with a 17.0 scoring average. Terrance Mann is averaging 15 points and 9.5 rebounds and Trent Forrest is scoring at a 13.0 clip with 10 assists.

Sophomore guard Takal Molson of Canisius enters the game ranked first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and 14th in the nation in scoring average at 24.5 points per game.

It will be the first of four games in seven days for Canisius which will play three games at the AdvoCAre Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., starting with defending national champion Villanova on Thursday at 1:30 a.m.