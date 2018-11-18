Cleveland Browns GM denies report team is interested in Condoleezza Rice as coach

By Field Level Media

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey denied the team has discussed interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the Browns’ head coaching job on Sunday.

Dorsey issued the statement after a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team was hoping to interview Rice.

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” Dorsey said. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Rice also weighed in, posting on Facebook that she’s not ready to be a coach but adding that the NFL needs to work on developing a talent pool of women who could do the job.

“I love my Browns – and I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level,” Rice began.

“On a more serious note, I do hope that the NFL will start to bring women into the coaching profession as position coaches and eventually coordinators and head coaches. One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts – and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.”

“BTW – I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a ‘prevent defense.’ "

Rice is a longtime fan of the Browns. She joined owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam on the field in Oakland on Sept. 30 when the Browns were in town to play the Raiders.

If the team were to interview Rice, it would make her the first woman ever interviewed for a head-coaching job by an NFL team.

Rice has served as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee and led a commission this year studying potential changes for college basketball.

Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start. Jackson won just one of 32 games in his previous two seasons.

Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement, with the Haslams signing off on the finalists.

Interim coach Gregg Williams, a longtime defensive coordinator, has gone 1-1 since taking over for Jackson and Dorsey has said he “deserves” to get an interview for the full-time job.

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh have also had their names floated as potential targets.