Chimney blaze forces Royalton couple out of home

A fire in a wood stove chimney drove a Niagara County couple and their pets out of their Royalton home late Saturday night, but no one was injured and firefighters put out the blaze.

One of the owners of the home at 8152 Telegraph Road reported a fire in the wall behind the wood-burning stove in her house at around 10:33 p.m. She and her husband were able to evacuate with their two dogs and cat. Fire crews extinguished the flames, which they said did appear to start at the chimney within the wall.

There is no immediate estimate of damage.