Chautauqua County crash sends car rolling over into pond
Three Erie, Pa., residents were injured shortly before midnight Wednesday when their car left West Mina Road in the Town of Mina and rolled over into a pond, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The driver, Charles E. Murphy, 24, and his passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the report. Murphy was charged with driving while intoxicated, unreasonable speed, failure to keep right and driving without a license.
Investigators said Murphy’s car missed a turn, struck a sign and the end of a guardrail, then rolled over “numerous times” and came to rest in a pond “that was located a distance from the roadway.”
Story topics: Chautauqua County/ crime/ DWI/ jonathan d. epstein
