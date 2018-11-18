CERRA, Victoria Eleanor

CERRA - Victoria Eleanor Of North Tonawanda, August 6, 1923 - November 14, 2018. Victoria (Barbaritano) was born in Calabria, Italy, and came to the United States as an infant with her parents, Teresa and Bruno Barbaritano. Victoria was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, John A. Cerra; survived by four children, Barbara Fontana, John J. Cerra, Lauren Cerra, and Pamela (Mark) Daigler; a sister, Nida (Dominic) Schiavone; six grandchildren, Larry (Danielle), Vicky, Sara (Alex), John, Nick, and Emily; five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Vera, Lucas, William, and Cameron, and several loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, on Monday, November 19th, 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, November 20th at St. Jude Church, 10 AM, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Courage of Carly Fund, Roswell Park Children's Cancer Hospital, Buffalo, NY, (courageofcarlyfund.org) or Western New York Hospice Foundation. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com