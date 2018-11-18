Share this article

Lockport cashier suspected in thefts of money, lottery tickets

Investigators have arrested an employee in connection with a pair of recent thefts of money and lottery tickets from the NOCO Express store, 6233, S. Transit Road, Town of Lockport, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Upon checking a store cash register on Nov. 9, a manager told officers that he found $115 worth of lottery tickets missing. After checking surveillance video, he said that a female employee was caught on tape taking the tickets. She was also suspected in the theft of $100 in cash from the store.

After further investigation, deputies charged Rhonda M. Luce, 26, of Johnson Road, Lockport, with petit larceny in connection with the thefts.

