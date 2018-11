CARSON, Phyllis

CARSON - Phyllis November 6, 2018, dearest companion of Jim Cipresso; mother of Candace Sue Oddo and the late Thomas Ray Bozeman; stepmother of Jeffrey Kit, David, Charlie and Jimmie Carson; grandmother of 14 grandchildren and eight great-granchildren; daughter of the late Jack and Leona McManus; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services were held privately. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com