Canal embankment work continues from Medina to Brockport

The state Canal Corp. announced Friday that the next phase of work on shoring up the embankments of the Erie Canal from Medina to Brockport will begin Nov. 26.

Last year, the Canal Corp., a subsidiary of the New York Power Authority, controversially clear-cut trees at 56 locations in Orleans and Monroe counties after deciding that their root structures could weaken the canal embankments, which hold the water in the channel on elevated sections of the canal.

In the next phase, lasting until next spring, stumps will be removed, brush will be mowed and the slope strengthened with stone.

The Canal Corp. said it will hold public meetings next year to discuss options for making the banks look better and giving canalside property owners "vegetative screening for privacy."