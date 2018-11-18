CALLAHAN, Patrick M.

CALLAHAN - Patrick M. November 15, 2018. Beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara (nee Jakaub); loving father of Kevin (Mary Jo), Kimberly (Jeff Pratt) Callahan, and Susan (Robert) Brown; dear grandfather of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother of Mary Berman and Thomas Callahan, of Durham, NC; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Brothers of Mercy at www.brothersofmercy.org. Patrick graduated from Tonawanda High School and the University at Buffalo with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He started a fluid power distributorship in Clarence and worked as an engineer and computer programmer for his entire life, retiring in 2012, at the age of 80. He was an avid curler, and past President of the Buffalo Curling Club, and past member of Transit Valley Country Club. He was a member of the original committee that formed the Erie County Conservative Party. "Raise a glass and remember the good times we had together." Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com