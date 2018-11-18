Burglars return to steal Niagara Falls man's TV, pickup

Burglars who left empty-handed after a break-in early Sunday returned to the same house later and stole a TV set and a pickup truck, Niagara Falls Police reported.

An elderly Weston Avenue man told police he was awakened at 1 a.m. by the sounds of someone breaking in his back door. A man and woman then came into his bedroom, asking where he kept his money and whether he had a gun in the house. When told he had neither, the pair went through dresser drawers and a closet before leaving.

The man said the pair returned around 4 a.m., taking a 50-inch TV set, along with keys to the house and a 2008 Ford F-150, which was taken from the driveway.