Weekend in Review: Donations pile in for Canisius athlete, recalling November Storm, two Sabres wins and more

Preparing for Thanksgiving, high school sports and a couple Sabres wins marked a wintry weekend. Here are some stories you may have missed.

An online fund for a Canisius College student whose parents cut off financial support upon learning she’s gay grew by $20,000 in a day, following a story in The Buffalo News about her plight.

For four years, the Absolut nursing home has been one of the lowest-rated in Erie and Niagara counties and among the lowest-rated in New York. The federal government’s overall rating for the facility was one star, or "much below average," every month for four years until last month.

Two men are currently on trial in Buffalo accused of overseeing one of the largest drug rings to ever operate in Western New York. One witness said he met face to face with "El Chapo," who is currently on trial in a separate case in New York City.

On Nov. 17, 2014, we had no idea what we were in for: back-to-back lake-effect blasts that buried parts of Western New York under snowfall measured in feet, not inches, and closed area roadways for days on end. Even by Buffalo’s standards, it was momentous. Take a look back at highlights from The Buffalo News' coverage of the storm.

The Buffalo Sabres roared back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Minnesota Wild, 3-2, Saturday night, thanks to a game-winning goal from Jason Pominville with only 90 seconds remaining.

Conor Sheary's goal in the seventh shootout round, one of three by the Sabres, clinched a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Stellar Events presented Christmas at the Wurlitzer this weekend, a holiday market at the Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda.

