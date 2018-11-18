BOCZKOWSKI, Norman J.

BOCZKOWSKI - Norman J. Of Lancaster, NY, November 15, 2018, beloved husband of Helena (nee Sledziona) Boczkowski; loving father of Jessica (Daniel) Barrett, Melissa and the late Jacob Boczkowski; cherished grandfather of Lillian, Ella and Mason; predeceased by a sister and brothers. Friends may call Friday 2-7 PM with a service to follow at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca (668-5666). Friends are invited.