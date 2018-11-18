[BN] Blitz newsletter: The Bills are off, but here are the games that will be shown in Buffalo

The Bills have the weekend off before hosting the Jaguars next Sunday. But if you want to do some scouting on their next opponent, you're in luck: Jacksonville's Week 11 matchup against Pittsburgh will be broadcast in Buffalo.

Western New Yorkers will have four games available on cable Sunday, according to 506 Sports, which produces broadcast maps every week. The games are:

• Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., CBS

• Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FOX

• Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m., FOX

• Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Recapping the bye: The players had the week off, but the front office stayed busy. The Bills released QB Nathan Peterman and WR Terrelle Pryor earlier this week and signed WR Deonte Thompson; they have one open roster spot remaining. Coach Sean McDermott also said this week that Josh Allen will return to the starting lineup as soon as he's healthy.

Mailbag: Vic Carucci answered reader questions earlier this week. I'm always confused when people ask if the Bills should draft a quarterback in the first round again this year. Just ... no.

Long read: Sports Illustrated wrote a terrific piece this week on former Bills receiver James Hardy, who was found dead in June 2017. Hardy was a bit of a legend in Fort Wayne, Ind., but his former teammate wants to know, "Of all people, how did we let James Hardy slip through the cracks?"

Three things to be positive about this week: 1) Josh Allen could be ready to go. The Bills' entire season is about developing their prized rookie, so having him get live reps means the rebuild can proceed full speed ahead. 2) The Bills defense leads the NFL in yards allowed per game (302.2) and is second in yards allowed per play (4.95). That unit looks legit. 3) According to one metric, the Bills have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. That means the final six games could be much more watchable than the first two-and-a-half months of the season.

