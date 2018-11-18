BATCHO, Sheila P. (Carrig)

BATCHO - Sheila P.

(nee Carrig)

Of Amherst, entered into rest November 16, 2018, at age 70. Beloved wife of 49 years to Dennis C. Batcho; loving daughter of the late William and Zelda Carrig; dear sister of Wayne Carrig, Yvonne (late Ronald) Grist and the late Catherine (Thomas Loveland) Baker; fond sister-in-law of Edward (Mary Ellen) Batcho, Daniel (Dawna) Batcho, Timothy (Patricia) Batcho, Janine Batcho and the late Clifford Batcho; survived by her cherished "fur baby" Coco; also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com