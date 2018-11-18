BARTOLOMEO, John C., Sr.

BARTOLOMEO - John C., Sr. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 18, 2018. Beloved husband of 59 years to Barbara (Bonnie) (nee Paladino) Bartolomeo. Proud father of LuAnn (Michael) Shanahan, John (Laurie) Bartolomeo, Brian (Gena) Bartolomeo, Paul Bartolomeo. Grandfather to 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 144 Broad St., Tonawanda, NY. John served four years in the Marine Corps, 20 years in the Army Reserves, 20 years on the Buffalo Police Force and 34 years at Frontier Lumber. He served four years as a city of Tonawanda Council member, a member of Knights of Columbus (413), lifetime member of National Hose Fire Company and active member of St.Margaret's Senior Citizens. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to: VCC (Vitas Hospice), 2201 Lucian Way, Maitland, FL 32751.