BARAN, Julia (Konik)

BARAN - Julia (nee Konik)

November 15, 2018, at age 101; beloved wife of the late Harold "Jack" Baran and the late Joseph Mark Guyon; dearest mother of Robert (Geraldine) Guyon, Diane Kegler and the late Dennis M. (Carmen) Guyon; survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Margaret Wittenburg, Joanne Konik, and John Konik. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10 AM from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers graciously declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Julia's memory to Our Lady of Peace Church. Arrangements made by the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com