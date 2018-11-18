BALISTIERI, Thomas A.

BALISTIERI - Thomas A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 16, 2018. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Baldi) Balistieri; devoted father of James (Tina) Balistieri; cherished grandfather of Patricia, Thomas, Richard, Amanda and Jamie; adored great-grandfather of Evie, Zoey and Araia; loving son of the late Anthony and Angeline Balistieri; dear brother of Marian (Jerry) Butler, Nancy (late Thomas) Piechowiak, Dominick Balistieri and Pasquale (June) Balistieri. Also survived by loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.) on Monday from 2-7 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com