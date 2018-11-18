BACVAR, Robert Allen

BACVAR - Robert Allen Of Blasdell, entered into rest November 16, 2018, devoted father of Roger Bacvar, Sandra Bacvar and Teresa (Bruce) Richie; cherished grandfather of Timothy Kowalski; great-grandfather of Kelsey Kowalski; loving son of the late Steven and Daisy Bacvar; dear brother of the late Lori (Ben) Wojtas; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM for a gathering in Robert's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com