Of Buffalo, NY, passed away on November 9, 2018, at Buffalo General Hospital, after declining health. He was born the third child to the late Roxie Littlejohn and Cunningham Anthony. LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., is serving the Anthony family. A gathering in James' memory will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018, from 1-2 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. A Memorial Service will be held in Kannapolis, NC at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com