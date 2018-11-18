Another game-winner for Amerks' Redmond

Zach Redmond’s 12th goal of the season in the third period finally settled things for the Rochester Americans on Sunday in their 4-3 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack at XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Twice the Amerks came back to tie the game before Redmond, veteran defenseman who is on a goal-scoring tear, scored with 3:50 left in regulation time. Lawrence Pilut and Justin Bailey assisted. It was Redmond’s sixth game-winning goal this season for Rochester (11-4-2), the first-place team in the American Hockey League North Division.

Rasmus Asplund scored at 1:45 of the second period to tie it at 1-1, but the Wolf Pack moved in front on goals by Gabriel Fontaine and former Amerk Cole Schneider, the St. Joe’s graduate. Pilut tallied at 5:28 of the third and Danny O’Regan tied it with 4:24 to play. Peter Holland had the first period goal for Hartford.

Pilut’s goal was his third of the season, which along with his league-leading 19 assists has him in a tie with Daniel Carr of Chicago for the AHL scoring lead with 22 points. Redmond has 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points, putting him in a tie for third with Brooks Macek of Chicago. Next in the scoring among the Amerks is winger Alexander Nylander with five goals and nine assists for 14 points. Nylander had an assist as did Redmond on Pilut’s goal.

Adam Wilcox made 35 saves in goal for Rochester and improved his record to 6-1. Marek Mazanec had 24 saves for the Wolf Pack.

Holland, Wilcox and Asplund, who has an assist in addition to his goal, were selected as the game’s three stars in that order.