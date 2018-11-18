ALLEN, Yolanda G.

ALLEN - Yolanda G. Of Pinellas Park, Florida, died on November 11, 2018, in Suncoast Hospice. Yolanda was born in Buffalo, New York, on March 7, 1931 to Archangelo and Lucy Colangelo. She was predeceased by husband Harold Allen; son Darren Allen; sisters Carmela and Florine; and brothers Dominic, Alfred and John (Donato). Yolanda is survived by daughter Andrea LeCompte (Florida), sons Darryl Allen (California) and Eric Allen (North Carolina), sister Angela Lynch (Oklahoma); grandchildren Fiona, Patrick, Claire; great-grandson Anders (born to Fiona); and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been made through National Cremation Society. Yolanda requested to be cremated, with no service.