WYANT, Margaret e. (Bricks)

Wyant - Margaret E. (nee Bricks)

Of Angola, NY, November 15, 2018; beloved wife of the late Herbert C. Wyant, Sr.; loving mother of Charlene (Stephen) Eckrote, Herbert Jr. (Kitty), Peggy (Allen) Premschetz, Joanne (late Alan) Christopher, Patricia Jones, Lloyd (Christine) and the late Jerry Wyant; dearest daughter of the late Pearl Bricks; cherished grandmother to 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Helen Conley; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday 2-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 1 pm. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com