Two charged with conspiracy to retaliate against witnesses

Two Jamestown residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to retaliate against witnesses, witness retaliation and taking action harmful to a witness, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Bobby Hunt Jr., 26, and Amy Dean, 29, each face a maximum of 20 years in prison, if convicted on the charges.

According to the indictment, Hunt and Dean on Oct. 25 allegedly threatened to, and allegedly did cause bodily injury to, a witness in a criminal case in retaliation for information given to a law enforcement officer relating to the commission of a federal crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Hunt and Dean were arraigned Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder and held in police custody pending a detention hearing set for Tuesday.