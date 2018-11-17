Three WNY teams reach state girls volleyball finals

Three Western New York teams will play today for State Public Schools girls volleyball championships at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Niagara Wheatfield, playing in its first state championship in the sport, will face Wantagh of Section VIII for the Class A championship. The Falcons went 3-3 in pool play on Saturday, defeating IX-Cornwell 25-20, 25-21, splitting with II-Burnt Hills, 22-25, 25-17, and then losing twice to Wantagh, 14-25, 22-25.

The serving of Danielle Brochey, one of the two sister standouts on the team, led the Falcons to their win over Cornwell of Section IX.

Defending Class C champion Portville will be seeking its fifth state title when it goes up against I-Millbrook in the championship match at 2 p.m.

The Panthers won three state titles as a Class D school before last year’s triumph in Class C. Portville was ranked No. 1 among Western New York small schools in the Coaches Poll after going undefeated.

Coach Kelly Unverdorben’s team won all six matches in pool play on Saturday to assure itself of a berth in the finals. The Panthers defeated Mattatuck of Section VIII, 25-10 and 25-22, then triumphed over II-Voorheesville, 25-8 and 25-17 and I-Millbrook, 25-11 and 25-19.

Panama will face last year’s Class D champion, Bainrbridge-Guilford from Section IV for the second year in a row in today’s championship match. Bainbridge-Guilford triumphed in four sets in to win the title in 2017 after Panama had swept two sets between the teams in pool play.

Saturday, the finalists each went 4-2 in pool play, splitting their two sets. B-G won, 25-23, and Panama triumphed 25-16. Panama then won three of its next four, defeating IX-Mount Academy, 25-22, 25-21, and splitting with XII-Mayfield, 29-27, 12-25.

Raiders go 1-3

In the state boys volleyball championships at the Capital Center in Albany, Eden was the odd team out in the three-way competition for the Division II championship.

Bellmore-JFK from Section VIII and Burnt Hills from Section II advanced to the final match where JFK took the title in four sets over Burnt Hills.

JFK and Burnt Hills emerged from pool play as coach Ron Pearce’s Eden Raiders went 1-3 in pool play, splitting with Burnt Hills, 25-19, 18-25, and losing twice to JFK, 20-25, 23-25.

JFK, which lost to Eden in last year’s championship match, won the Division 2 title over Burnt Hills, 25-21, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20. Fairport kept the Division 1 title in the Rochester area by winning in four sets over XI-Sachem North, 25-20, 25-21,17-25, 25-20. Penfield was last year’s champion.

Trench finalists named

The Trench Trophy announced 14 players in its 2018 Hall of Fame class. The players will be honored and the Lineman of the Year will be announced Dec. 5 at the Lancaster Elks Lodge. The banquet begins at 6 p.m.

Here are the players: Jake Argo, Starpoint; Andrew Bernard, Randolph-Frewsburg; Stephen Boyd Jr., Cardinal O’Hara; Greg Braswell, South Park; Tyler Doty, St. Joe’s; David Gaca, Lancaster; Nick Hamme, West Seneca East; Jihad Loynes, Bennett; George Newcomb, West Seneca West; Joe Powers, Lewiston-Porter; Trevor Smith, Pioneer; Jordan Smousse, Clymer-Sherman-Panama; Josh Walter, Williamsville North; Jeremiah Wilkes, Grand Island.

Federation run canceled

As a result of the winter storm and following the recommendation of the cross country organizing committee, the NYS Federation canceled the 2018 Federation Cross Country Championship scheduled for Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Fall. According to the NYS Federation announcement: "It has been determined that the course will not be a suitable championship course for athletes and spectators.

The meet will not be rescheduled this year.

Teams from Frontier and St. Joe’s were scheduled to run as well as individual standouts Tom Appenheimer of Cardinal O’Hara and Diego Rey of Fredonia were entered inthe boys race.

The Nardin team and individual runners Kylee Odell (Clymer-Sherman-Panama), Zoe Knauss (Buffalo Seminary) and Holly Arrison and Gabriela Gallon-Kallela (Nichols) were entered for the girls race.