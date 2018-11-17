Speaker to discuss JFK assassination at NCCC

Thursday is the 55th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and buffs are still debating whether Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in killing Kennedy as he rode through Dallas in an open limousine.

From 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Niagara County Community College anthropology professor Philip Haseley will discuss the case in a free presentation in room E-142 on NCCC's Sanborn campus, as the fall keynote speaker for the college's V. James Renda Faculty Resource Center for Academic Excellence. He will take questions from 4 to 4:30 p.m..

Haseley contends there was a "clear and unquestionable coverup involving multiple federal agencies."

He believes public confusion was deliberately created and that New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, who tried unsuccessfully to convict an alleged assassination conspirator, was "wrongly maligned."