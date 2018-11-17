Red Cross called to aid residents of Buffalo home damaged in Saturday fire

The American Red Cross was summoned to aid residents of a home on Buffalo's East Side that was heavily damaged in a Saturday afternoon fire.

A neighbor spotted smoke coming from a two-story frame home at 20 Manhart St., between Bailey and Olympic avenues, at 3:22 p.m.

Buffalo firefighters confined the blaze to the first floor despite a fire hydrant which generated an insufficient volume of water and forced them to turn off one of their two hoses for a time. It took 17 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire was not determined. Damage was estimated at $75,000 to the structure and $40,000 to its contents. No injuries were reported.