Police probe two shooting incidents on Austin Street

Reports of gunfire one minute and four blocks apart on Austin Street about 11:45 p.m. Friday kept Northwest District police busy and resulted in one arrest.

Joise Colon of Niagara Street, whose age was not reported, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon at Austin and Gorton streets after an officer patted him down and found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in the waistband of his pants. The arrest followed a report of gunfire at that corner.

At Austin and Glor streets, a resident reported several bullet holes in the walls of his home, including one shot that struck the gas meter. Officers found nine shell casings and two cellphones on the ground outside the house.