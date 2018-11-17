Nude bathing in Kmart restroom nets trespassing charge

A 33-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday night at the Kmart store on Military Road in the Town of Niagara after police said they found him bathing, nude, inside the store's public restroom.

Store officials told police that Vince W. Pittman, previously of Niagara Falls, had been banned from the store the week before for a similar incident. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Wednesday after allegedly returning to the store and removing his clothes in order to facilitate bathing inside the store's restroom. He was charged with trespass.