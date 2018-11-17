Niagara hockey scores 5 second-period goals in win against Canisius

LEWISTON — The Niagara men’s hockey team scored four goals in the second period then held off a third-period scoring surge by Canisius en route to a 9-6 win Saturday at Dwyer Arena.

Reed Robinson completed a hat trick with 2:19 left in the third period and Ludwig Stenlund scored two goals for Niagara (6-5-1, 6-3-1 Atlantic Hockey). Stenlund broke a 2-2 tie eight minutes into the second period as Niagara defeated Canisius for the second time in three nights.

Austin Alger gave the Golden Griffins a 1-0 lead at 6:19 of the first on a power play goal, when he beat Niagara goalie Brian Wilson on a shot from the top of the left circle.

Niagara tied the game a little more than two minutes later when Kris Spriggs swatted a rebound past Canisius goalie Blake Weyrick (23 saves) at 6:19.

After that, the Purple Eagles (4-7, 3-6) held Canisius’ shooters in check for the remainder of the period, allowing only one quality scoring chance on Wilson (22 saves). Wilson, however, came out of the net to play the puck against Canisius center Matt Long with about 2:15 left in the first, clearing the puck and preventing the Golden Griffins from taking a 2-1 lead.

Four minutes into the second, Robinson picked up a turnover by Canisius and gave Niagara a 2-1 lead at 4:12. But six seconds after Niagara killed off a crosschecking penalty to Niko Covachis, Canisius’ Mitchell Martan tied the game at 2-2 at 7:55.

Stenlund gave Niagara a 3-2 lead five seconds later, and Niagara took a 4-2 lead at 9:12 of the second on Chris Harpur’s goal.

Stenlund’s second goal gave the Purple Eagles a 5-2 lead with 5:07 left in the second, and Robinson scored his second with 1:16 left.

Eric Cooley and Noah Delmas also scored for Niagara. Kevin Obssuth, J. D. Pogue, Nick Hutchison and Logan Gestro scored in the third for Canisius, which cut Niagara's lead to 8-6 with 2:19 left before Robinson completed the hat trick.