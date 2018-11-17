Share this article

Niagara Falls students walk to their buses after dismissal in this file photo from Monday, May 9, 2016. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

Niagara Falls School Board president calls for budget update

Even though Standard & Poor's recently upgraded the Niagara Falls School District's credit rating, Board of Education President Robert M. Restaino asked the administration Thursday for a mid-year budget review.

Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said he will make that report at the Dec. 6 board meeting.

Robert M. Restaino (File photo)

Restaino said local districts' hopes for increased state aid through the Campaign for Fiscal Equity are tied up in court. Falls schools lost their share of Seneca Niagara Casino revenue in the Seneca Nation's dispute with the state, which is currently being arbitrated.

"Although I am confident in the administration’s handling of the budget, I want to perform our due diligence as a board in providing oversight. It’s not an easy task to stretch funds these days," Restaino said.

 

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
