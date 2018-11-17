Niagara County sex offender captured after social media alert

A Level 2 sex offender, wanted for allegedly failing to register a change of address or mail back his annual address verification to the state, was arrested Saturday just hours after the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced on social media that he was being sought.

Joshua D. Sochia, 32, the subject of an arrest warrant issued in Royalton Town Court, was picked up at his place of employment in Lockport, according to Deputy Joseph W. Flagler, the Sheriff's Office's supervisor of sex offenders. Sochia was jailed without bail.

Sochia's last known address was on North Main Street in Middleport.

The state sex offender website lists Sochia because of misdemeanor convictions for having sex with two underage girls in Orleans County in 2006, when he was 19 years old.