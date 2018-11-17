Murder charge in shooting death of Allegany County man

A Livingston County man was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Allegany County man Friday, state police said.

Investigators said Matthew J. Gilbert, 31, of Hunt shot a 23-year-old Burns man with a shotgun over a property dispute. Authorities have not released the victim's name.

State police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound on Monegan Road shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Gilbert was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. He was arraigned in Burns Town Court and remanded to the Allegany County Jail without bail.