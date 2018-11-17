Money, paychecks stolen in burglary inside mall

A burglar dressed entirely in black and wearing gloves stole a cash drawer from a shop in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara food court after hours Monday, making off with money and employee paychecks.

Town of Niagara Police reported that the incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the Get Fried store. Surveillance video shows a man entering the mall via a service maintenance hallway around 1 a.m., with a hood over his face that left only his nose exposed. The man cut the cash register's power cord to facilitate the theft.

Police later found the empty cash drawer behind a neighboring business with pry marks on it and two pairs of pliers lying alongside it. In addition to paychecks, the drawer held $1,500 in cash, according to reports.