Man with gun arrested after East Side auto accident

Ferry-Fillmore District police arrested a man with a gun while investigating an auto accident on Miller Avenue near Empire Street about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Anthony L. Coker, 32, of Crossman Avenue, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police found a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun in his jacket pocket. He was standing next to a car when police arrived.

There was one bullet in the pistol's firing chamber and seven more in the magazine, police said, and the serial number of the gun allegedly had been defaced.