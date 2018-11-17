Man sought for allegedly stealing his paycheck back after he cashed it

Niagara Falls Police are seeking a Grand Island man in connection with an incident in which he reportedly stole his paycheck back after he cashed it at a local supermarket.

According to reports, the 29-year-old suspect cashed his paycheck for $304.79 at the Tops International store on Niagara Falls Boulevard Monday afternoon. After receiving his money, he waited until a customer service employee turned her back, then snatched the check back and fled from the store.

A Tops representative told police that the store would be out the money because it would have no physical check to deposit to its bank.