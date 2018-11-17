Share this article

Man pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter in fatal shooting

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree manslaughter in a fatal shooting before New York State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Dominic Vereen, 24, admitted that on June 21 he fatally shot 24-year-old Dennis Thompson inside a residence on Wright Avenue in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

Vereen faces a maximum 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 18, prosecutors said.

