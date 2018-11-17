Lockport enters Hulu TV 'Small Business Revolution' contest

The City of Lockport is one of 20 municipalities competing for a role in the upcoming season of the Hulu TV show "Small Business Revolution."

Kathy O'Keefe, a Lockport businesswoman, and Jessica Dittly of the Lockport Main Street promotion office applied to the show. They want to sign up as many Lockport small businesses as possible by Dec. 3.

The show's producers at Deluxe Enterprise Operations will cut the field to 10 communities by Dec. 11, then visit each of those towns to see how much they would benefit from a Main Street revitalization. In February, the producers will name the final five, and an online vote will determine which community will be in the show and receive $500,000 in marketing aid.

Lockport received a $10 million state downtown revitalization grant last month.